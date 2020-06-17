4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse pool tennis court

Newly renovated Condo in the heart of Longwood. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo on the third floor with 1365 SF under air. Sliding glass doors from the living room lead to the screened-in porch that overlooks conservation area. The floor plan includes an eat in kitchen and double master bedroom suites. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen and all bathrooms have granite counter tops. There is an open dining room/family room combination with a half bath. All rooms have brand new laminate flooring throughout and updated bathrooms. New paint. Washer and dryer are included. The community features a pool, tennis courts, car wash area, and a Clubhouse. An additional application with the HOA is required.