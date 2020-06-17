All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Wekiwa Springs, FL
4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020

4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE

4308 Clubside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4308 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Newly renovated Condo in the heart of Longwood. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo on the third floor with 1365 SF under air. Sliding glass doors from the living room lead to the screened-in porch that overlooks conservation area. The floor plan includes an eat in kitchen and double master bedroom suites. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The kitchen and all bathrooms have granite counter tops. There is an open dining room/family room combination with a half bath. All rooms have brand new laminate flooring throughout and updated bathrooms. New paint. Washer and dryer are included. The community features a pool, tennis courts, car wash area, and a Clubhouse. An additional application with the HOA is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
