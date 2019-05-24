All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
404 Summit Ridge Place #314
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

404 Summit Ridge Place #314

404 Summit Ridge Pl · No Longer Available
Location

404 Summit Ridge Pl, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
car wash area
- 3RD STORY, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO with screened patio overlooking wooded area in gated community with tennis, fitness, pool and car wash area. Monthly rent includes water and sewer. No pets per owner

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3799476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have any available units?
404 Summit Ridge Place #314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have?
Some of 404 Summit Ridge Place #314's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 currently offering any rent specials?
404 Summit Ridge Place #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 pet-friendly?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 offer parking?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 does not offer parking.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have a pool?
Yes, 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 has a pool.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have accessible units?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 does not have units with air conditioning.
