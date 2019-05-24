404 Summit Ridge Pl, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779 Medith Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
car wash area
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
tennis court
- 3RD STORY, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO with screened patio overlooking wooded area in gated community with tennis, fitness, pool and car wash area. Monthly rent includes water and sewer. No pets per owner
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3799476)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have any available units?
404 Summit Ridge Place #314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 have?
Some of 404 Summit Ridge Place #314's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Summit Ridge Place #314 currently offering any rent specials?
404 Summit Ridge Place #314 is not currently offering any rent specials.