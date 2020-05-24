2646 Bent Hickory CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

APPLICATION PENDING - Beautiful 3/2/2 executive style home in Sabal Green. From its soaring ceilings and double sided fireplace to its incredible master suite and unbelievable amount of closet and storage space... this home has it all and brings in nature with its neutral colors, wood trim and doors with all of today's luxuries. Features newer stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, ample cabinet space, a breakfast bar and eat-in area in the kitchen; spacious formal dining room; wood laminate floors and ceramic tile throughout; all neutral interior; superlative split bedroom plan, one of which would make an ideal den or office space with dual glass doors; and a covered, screened in patio to enjoy the wooded back yard view. Call today!

QUALIFICATIONS MAY INCLUDE:

- Credit score of at least 650 w/ good payment history

- Pass background check

- Good rental and job history (2yrs+)

- Stable gross income of $5400+ a month

- No evictions ever