Last updated May 24 2020 at 6:54 PM

2646 Bent Hickory CIR

2646 Bent Hickory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2646 Bent Hickory Circle, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sabal Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING - Beautiful 3/2/2 executive style home in Sabal Green. From its soaring ceilings and double sided fireplace to its incredible master suite and unbelievable amount of closet and storage space... this home has it all and brings in nature with its neutral colors, wood trim and doors with all of today's luxuries. Features newer stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, ample cabinet space, a breakfast bar and eat-in area in the kitchen; spacious formal dining room; wood laminate floors and ceramic tile throughout; all neutral interior; superlative split bedroom plan, one of which would make an ideal den or office space with dual glass doors; and a covered, screened in patio to enjoy the wooded back yard view. Call today!
QUALIFICATIONS MAY INCLUDE:
- Credit score of at least 650 w/ good payment history
- Pass background check
- Good rental and job history (2yrs+)
- Stable gross income of $5400+ a month
- No evictions ever

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

