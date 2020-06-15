259 High Castle Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! Welcome home to the GATED community HighCroft! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS tiled living area and HIGH ceilings! Charming kitchen and dining nook. This home features a private enclosed patio, great for entertaining! Patio leads out to a spacious 2 car garage! This IMMACULATE town home is MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located minutes from I-4, restaurants, Altamonte mall and more. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



