Wekiwa Springs, FL
259 High Castle Lane
259 High Castle Lane

259 High Castle Lane
Location

259 High Castle Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 259 High Castle Lane · Avail. now

$1,610

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! Welcome home to the GATED community HighCroft! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS tiled living area and HIGH ceilings! Charming kitchen and dining nook. This home features a private enclosed patio, great for entertaining! Patio leads out to a spacious 2 car garage! This IMMACULATE town home is MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located minutes from I-4, restaurants, Altamonte mall and more. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4490268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 High Castle Lane have any available units?
259 High Castle Lane has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 259 High Castle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
259 High Castle Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 High Castle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 259 High Castle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 259 High Castle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 259 High Castle Lane does offer parking.
Does 259 High Castle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 High Castle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 High Castle Lane have a pool?
No, 259 High Castle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 259 High Castle Lane have accessible units?
No, 259 High Castle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 259 High Castle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 High Castle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 High Castle Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 259 High Castle Lane has units with air conditioning.
