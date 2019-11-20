All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
222 W COTTESMORE CIR
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:54 AM

222 W COTTESMORE CIR

222 W Cottesmore Cir · No Longer Available
Location

222 W Cottesmore Cir, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
POOL home in Lake Brantley school district! - POOL home in Lake Brantley school district! UPGRADED COMPLETELY is this 3/2 with 2 car garage. Landlords will take care of pool and lawn. Tenant must take care of spa and water softener. Paver driveway, travertine walkway, large kitchen, beautiful dining room overlooking HUGE family room with fireplace make this a home to truly enjoy. NOT to mention the pool and hot tub with large fenced in yard and screened in patio. A must see! Landlord requires security deposit plus first and last months rents up front.
SEND EMAIL TO: aprilwillhoit@gmail.com referencing property for more info or to schedule a showing

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4141270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR have any available units?
222 W COTTESMORE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR have?
Some of 222 W COTTESMORE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 W COTTESMORE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
222 W COTTESMORE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 W COTTESMORE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 W COTTESMORE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 222 W COTTESMORE CIR offers parking.
Does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 W COTTESMORE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 222 W COTTESMORE CIR has a pool.
Does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR have accessible units?
No, 222 W COTTESMORE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 W COTTESMORE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 W COTTESMORE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 W COTTESMORE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
