222 W COTTESMORE CIR

POOL home in Lake Brantley school district! - POOL home in Lake Brantley school district! UPGRADED COMPLETELY is this 3/2 with 2 car garage. Landlords will take care of pool and lawn. Tenant must take care of spa and water softener. Paver driveway, travertine walkway, large kitchen, beautiful dining room overlooking HUGE family room with fireplace make this a home to truly enjoy. NOT to mention the pool and hot tub with large fenced in yard and screened in patio. A must see! Landlord requires security deposit plus first and last months rents up front.

SEND EMAIL TO: aprilwillhoit@gmail.com referencing property for more info or to schedule a showing



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4141270)