120 Harrogate Place

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Come take a look at this lovely updated pool home within the Lake Brantley School District! After dinner grab your favorite drink from the bar located right off of the spacious family room with lovely wood floors, high vaulted ceilings, and a large stone fireplace. This lovely home is located right within walking distance to the community baseball fields, tennis courts and rec room. This home wont last long, so dont hesitate!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.