101 Stonebrook Court, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779 Sweetwater
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home in Sweetwater Oaks. This home has it all and is perfect for entertaining. All newer flooring and stainless appliances throughout. Family room overlooks the enormous screened pool and patio and has a wood burning fireplace. Yard is private and fenced. 3 car attached garage. Community features boat launch and park on beautiful Lake Brantley. Rent INCLUDES Pool and Lawn Service.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 STONE BROOK COURT have any available units?
101 STONE BROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 101 STONE BROOK COURT have?
Some of 101 STONE BROOK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 STONE BROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
101 STONE BROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.