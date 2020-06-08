101 STONE BROOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home in Sweetwater Oaks. This home has it all and is perfect for entertaining. All newer flooring and stainless appliances throughout. Family room overlooks the enormous screened pool and patio and has a wood burning fireplace. Yard is private and fenced. 3 car attached garage. Community features boat launch and park on beautiful Lake Brantley. Rent INCLUDES Pool and Lawn Service.