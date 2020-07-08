All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

101 CROWN OAKS WAY

101 Crown Oaks Way · (407) 341-6420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Crown Oaks Way, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
101 Crown Oaks Way. Gated, Guarded Springs community. 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms ground floor end unit with carport and storage. Spacious living room with screened porch and patio that overlooks your private courtyard and separate dining room. Inside laundry. Master bedroom has an entrance to a private courtyard! Great location, easy to I-4, shopping, schools, churches, centrally located. Enjoy all the amenities of The Springs from the community, pool, tennis, playground, beach and more. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Two HOA approvals are required. No pets please. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Please view the virtual tour https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/O5875886.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY have any available units?
101 CROWN OAKS WAY has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY have?
Some of 101 CROWN OAKS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 CROWN OAKS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
101 CROWN OAKS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 CROWN OAKS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 101 CROWN OAKS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 101 CROWN OAKS WAY offers parking.
Does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 CROWN OAKS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 101 CROWN OAKS WAY has a pool.
Does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY have accessible units?
No, 101 CROWN OAKS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 CROWN OAKS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 CROWN OAKS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 CROWN OAKS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
