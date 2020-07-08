Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking playground pool tennis court

101 Crown Oaks Way. Gated, Guarded Springs community. 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms ground floor end unit with carport and storage. Spacious living room with screened porch and patio that overlooks your private courtyard and separate dining room. Inside laundry. Master bedroom has an entrance to a private courtyard! Great location, easy to I-4, shopping, schools, churches, centrally located. Enjoy all the amenities of The Springs from the community, pool, tennis, playground, beach and more. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Two HOA approvals are required. No pets please. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Please view the virtual tour https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/O5875886.