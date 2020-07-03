3931 Oriole Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE MAY 1 - Updated, split plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with tons of storage and outdoor living space. This home is situated on a double lot and features a double-sized garage (33 ft x 23 ft), a large back patio and a roof-top deck. Tile and laminate throughout the main living areas with new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has ample counter top and cabinet space, a separate pantry and newer, black appliances. A new range will be installed prior to availability.



This home is available long-term only and is pet friendly. Breed restrictions apply. Washer and dryer included. Lawn care included. Call us today to schedule a showing!