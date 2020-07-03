All apartments in Volusia County
3931 Oriole Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:35 AM

3931 Oriole Ave

3931 Oriole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3931 Oriole Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32127
Wilbur By The Sea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - Updated, split plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with tons of storage and outdoor living space. This home is situated on a double lot and features a double-sized garage (33 ft x 23 ft), a large back patio and a roof-top deck. Tile and laminate throughout the main living areas with new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has ample counter top and cabinet space, a separate pantry and newer, black appliances. A new range will be installed prior to availability.

This home is available long-term only and is pet friendly. Breed restrictions apply. Washer and dryer included. Lawn care included. Call us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Oriole Ave have any available units?
3931 Oriole Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 3931 Oriole Ave have?
Some of 3931 Oriole Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 Oriole Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Oriole Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Oriole Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 Oriole Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3931 Oriole Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3931 Oriole Ave offers parking.
Does 3931 Oriole Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 Oriole Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Oriole Ave have a pool?
No, 3931 Oriole Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Oriole Ave have accessible units?
No, 3931 Oriole Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Oriole Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3931 Oriole Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Oriole Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3931 Oriole Ave has units with air conditioning.
