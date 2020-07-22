301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 301 Stewart Avenue Deland, FL 32720 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 301 Stewart Avenue Deland, FL 32720; Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Please call to arrange a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890, or Cristina Burgos 407-361-7193.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take I-4 to exit 114 toward Deland; Left at the ramp toward Cassadaga/Deland; Left onto SR 472; Merge onto S. Woodland Blvd.; Left onto Taylor Road; Right onto W. Wisconsin Ave.; Left onto Stewart Ave.



(RLNE2604228)