All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA

301 Stewart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

301 Stewart Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32720

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 301 Stewart Avenue Deland, FL 32720 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex For Rent at 301 Stewart Avenue Deland, FL 32720; Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890, or Cristina Burgos 407-361-7193.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 to exit 114 toward Deland; Left at the ramp toward Cassadaga/Deland; Left onto SR 472; Merge onto S. Woodland Blvd.; Left onto Taylor Road; Right onto W. Wisconsin Ave.; Left onto Stewart Ave.

(RLNE2604228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA have any available units?
301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA have?
Some of 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA is pet friendly.
Does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA offer parking?
No, 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA does not offer parking.
Does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA have a pool?
No, 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA does not have a pool.
Does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Stewart Ave. VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Icon One Daytona
1820 Legends Ln
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle
DeLand, FL 32724
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology