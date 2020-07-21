1443 East New York Avenue - 1

Amenities

Newly renovated Commercial space just minutes from Downtown DeLand & all near by Highways. This property has many beautiful features like the high ceilings, gorgeous wood work, large bathroom, a kitchen area & so much more!! The property is perfect for a salon or an office space. The landlord spare no expense when it came to this remodel! He has install all the necessary handicap ramps & rails along with making sure all the fire exits and appropriate fire safety necessities are up to code. There is ample parking in the back of the property for all the customers who will be flowing in!! Come out and view this property before it is gone!!