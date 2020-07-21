All apartments in Volusia County
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

1443 East New York Avenue - 1

1443 New York Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1443 New York Avenue, Volusia County, FL 32724
Blue Lake

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Newly renovated Commercial space just minutes from Downtown DeLand & all near by Highways. This property has many beautiful features like the high ceilings, gorgeous wood work, large bathroom, a kitchen area & so much more!! The property is perfect for a salon or an office space. The landlord spare no expense when it came to this remodel! He has install all the necessary handicap ramps & rails along with making sure all the fire exits and appropriate fire safety necessities are up to code. There is ample parking in the back of the property for all the customers who will be flowing in!! Come out and view this property before it is gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1443 East New York Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1443 East New York Avenue - 1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1443 East New York Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 has accessible units.
Does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1443 East New York Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.
