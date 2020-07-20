119 Ogden Blvd.

Amenities
2 Beds 1 Bath home in Daytona Beach for RENT! - 2 Beds 1 Bath
750 sq. ft.
Single story
Concrete block home
Electric stove
New flooring
New paint thru out
A lot of natural light
Fenced in backyard
Walking distance from the beach
spacious back yard
Centrally located near restaurants and shops
Less than 15 min. away from Daytona Lagoon water park
Close to Daytona Speedway and Daytona Airport
Washer and Dryer included
Carport
Move in ready
Pets friendly with approval
Lawn care not included, tenant pays all utilities.
Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 ADMIN FEE and LEASE PREP FEE of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
(RLNE4911161)