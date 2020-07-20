119 Ogden Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Beds 1 Bath home in Daytona Beach for RENT! - 2 Beds 1 Bath

750 sq. ft.

Single story

Concrete block home

Electric stove

New flooring

New paint thru out

A lot of natural light

Fenced in backyard

Walking distance from the beach

spacious back yard

Centrally located near restaurants and shops

Less than 15 min. away from Daytona Lagoon water park

Close to Daytona Speedway and Daytona Airport

Washer and Dryer included

Carport

Move in ready

Pets friendly with approval

Lawn care not included, tenant pays all utilities.



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 ADMIN FEE and LEASE PREP FEE of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



(RLNE4911161)