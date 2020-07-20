All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 119 Ogden Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
119 Ogden Blvd.
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:33 PM

119 Ogden Blvd.

119 Ogden Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

119 Ogden Boulevard, Volusia County, FL 32118

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Beds 1 Bath home in Daytona Beach for RENT! - 2 Beds 1 Bath
750 sq. ft.
Single story
Concrete block home
Electric stove
New flooring
New paint thru out
A lot of natural light
Fenced in backyard
Walking distance from the beach
spacious back yard
Centrally located near restaurants and shops
Less than 15 min. away from Daytona Lagoon water park
Close to Daytona Speedway and Daytona Airport
Washer and Dryer included
Carport
Move in ready
Pets friendly with approval
Lawn care not included, tenant pays all utilities.

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 ADMIN FEE and LEASE PREP FEE of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE4911161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Ogden Blvd. have any available units?
119 Ogden Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 119 Ogden Blvd. have?
Some of 119 Ogden Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Ogden Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
119 Ogden Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Ogden Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Ogden Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 119 Ogden Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 119 Ogden Blvd. offers parking.
Does 119 Ogden Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Ogden Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Ogden Blvd. have a pool?
No, 119 Ogden Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 119 Ogden Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 119 Ogden Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Ogden Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Ogden Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Ogden Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Ogden Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Nova Glen Apartments
1000 S Nova Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle
DeLand, FL 32724

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology