Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Slow Down Manatee Zone! Bring your boat!

Fisherman paradise, with many manatee sightings and a boathouse with boat lift! Perfect getaway for any family who loves to fish or be near the water! This home is located on the Indian River Lagoon. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths there is plenty of sleeping space! One room featuring a queen sized bed, another with a full sized bed and the third with a twin. Large open-eat in kitchen. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable in the quaint cozy living room - included in rent! Lots of natural light. Don't forget your fishing poles!

Washer/Dryer in home.

Pets considered.

