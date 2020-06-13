Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

219 Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
Highlands of Viera East
23 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Capron Ridge West
1 Unit Available
5344 Buckboard Drive
5344 Buckboard Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1989 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPRON TRACE! WALKING DISTANCE TO MANETEE ELEMENTARY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
3501 Funston Circle
3501 Funston Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Turnkey lakefront rental opportunity! Lovey fully funished 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom home in guard gated 55+ community of Heritage Isle. Open floor plan with large kitchen, great room and separate dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5428 Duskywing Drive
5428 Duskywing Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1692 sqft
Lakefront three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan and tile throughout. Community has its own park, tennis courts and pool. Small dog under 20 lbs will be considered. No cats please.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8654 Eola Court
8654 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1902 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2242 Rodina Drive
2242 Rodina Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2849 sqft
STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Capron Trace
1 Unit Available
3585 Fodder Drive
3585 Fodder Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Immaculate Beautiful Home in desirable Capron Trace. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Florida Room overlooking the water views. Fully fenced in yard Plus screened-in paver patio for relaxing. Will be freshly painted on the inside.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6436 Klein Lane
6436 Klein Lane, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1407 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH THAT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED AND CARED FOR. ENJOY SOME OF THE BEST AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ GATED COMMUNITY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 1 CAR GARAGE, SCREENED IN PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6411 Borasco Drive
6411 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bed/two bath condo with great lake views. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Living/dining combo with sliders to the balcony. Close to shopping, restaurants, movies, hospital and I-95! Absolutely no pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6470 Borasco Drive
6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1157 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park!
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2100 Durban Court
2100 Durban Court, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
Available Now! House sits on Viera East's signature 14th hole! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features cathedral ceilings & open, split bedroom floor-plan, the kitchen offers all appliances, including gas range. Breakfast bar, combined living dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
506 Steeplechase Lane
506 Steeplechase Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Desirable Hampton Park, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, townhouse is located in a gated community with community pool and gym. Unit features neutral decor with white kitchen and laminate flooring on 1st floor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
2323 Addington Circle
2323 Addington Circle, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1464 sqft
Available Now! 2 bedroom plus bonus room (can be used as an office or flex)., 2 Bath Lakefront home in the Viera East Golf Course Community of Addington. Split open floor plan with a large bright kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4331 Collingtree Drive
4331 Collingtree Drive, Rockledge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2476 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 4/3 located in desirable Viera North. This large home with spacious open floor plan backs up to the serene golf course and is perfect for that early morning cup of coffee, or early evening cocktail.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bayhill at Viera East
1 Unit Available
2406 Deercroft Drive
2406 Deercroft Drive, Viera East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1902 sqft
4 Bedroom in sought after East Viera. Lakefront property with a breezy screen patio to enjoy. Bright and open kitchen overlooking the family room. Living and dining combination too. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
314 Steeplechase Lane
314 Steeplechase Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet gated subdivision in the Viera Suntree area, this town home offers convenience to shopping, dining and A-rated schools.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3848 Lexmark Lane
3848 Lexmark Lane, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1247 sqft
Lovely split plan 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo w/screened balcony backing up to the golf course in the quiet, back part of complex. Well maintained gated community w/resort-inspired pool, fitness center, rec rm & clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Viera West, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Viera West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

