accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
13 Accessible Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL
$
Highlands of Viera East
23 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6848 Toland Drive
6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Viera West
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
1 Unit Available
960 Wildwood Drive
960 Wildwood Drive, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2782 sqft
Located on a private preserve, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Suntree home in Summerwood is available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, your choice. This beautiful property comes equipped with plenty of space for everyone with over 2700sf of living square footage.
Results within 10 miles of Viera West
Verified
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
Verified
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.
1 Unit Available
754 S Orlando Avenue
754 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
912 sqft
Nice non smoking condo has an open, light airy feel with its vaulted ceilings and two skylights. The two bedrooms have large walk-in closets and paddle fans. The master has new flooring, private bath with tub/shower combo and new window.
1 Unit Available
3165 N Atlantic Avenue
3165 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
THIS IS COCOA BEACH LIVING! This unit is 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Beautiful Fountain Cove Condominiums at the Banana River.
River Heights
1 Unit Available
112 Highview Drive
112 Highview Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1945 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home tucked away in the River Heights community along Indian River Drive! This home has been completely remodeled, including a new roof in 2017, hurricane impact windows, new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, new
