5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space. The beautiful kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and great storage space. We’re ready to help you find your new home. Apply online today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. Learn more about this service