Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:27 PM

3501 Funston Circle

3501 Funston Circle · (321) 750-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 Funston Circle, Viera West, FL 32940
Heritage Isle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Turnkey lakefront rental opportunity! Lovey fully funished 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom home in guard gated 55+ community of Heritage Isle. Open floor plan with large kitchen, great room and separate dining area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, pantry, and complete suite of stainless steel appliances. French doors connect office to great room. Enjoy views of the water and wild life from the screened lanai. All utilities, HOA, lawn care, cable and WiFi (with caps) included. Resort style community offers a heated pool, spa, state of the art 21,000 sq ft. clubhouse w/cafe, exercise room, billards, ballroom, craft and club rooms & daily activities. Enjoy any of the 4 lighted tennis courts, 4 pickle ball courts, and miles of walking & bike paths. Close to beaches, shopping, I-95 and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Funston Circle have any available units?
3501 Funston Circle has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3501 Funston Circle have?
Some of 3501 Funston Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Funston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Funston Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Funston Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Funston Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera West.
Does 3501 Funston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Funston Circle does offer parking.
Does 3501 Funston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Funston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Funston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3501 Funston Circle has a pool.
Does 3501 Funston Circle have accessible units?
No, 3501 Funston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Funston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Funston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Funston Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Funston Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
