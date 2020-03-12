3501 Funston Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Turnkey lakefront rental opportunity! Lovey fully funished 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom home in guard gated 55+ community of Heritage Isle. Open floor plan with large kitchen, great room and separate dining area. Kitchen features breakfast bar, pantry, and complete suite of stainless steel appliances. French doors connect office to great room. Enjoy views of the water and wild life from the screened lanai. All utilities, HOA, lawn care, cable and WiFi (with caps) included. Resort style community offers a heated pool, spa, state of the art 21,000 sq ft. clubhouse w/cafe, exercise room, billards, ballroom, craft and club rooms & daily activities. Enjoy any of the 4 lighted tennis courts, 4 pickle ball courts, and miles of walking & bike paths. Close to beaches, shopping, I-95 and more!