furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
55 Furnished Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Heritage Isle 55+ Community. Immaculate, Fourth floor unit. Move in Ready. Rent includes Water, Cable and Internet. The Ashbury Floor Plan. Fully Furnished. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Eat in Kitchen features Breakfast Bar and all appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
6436 Klein Lane
6436 Klein Lane, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1407 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH THAT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED AND CARED FOR. ENJOY SOME OF THE BEST AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ GATED COMMUNITY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 1 CAR GARAGE, SCREENED IN PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER.
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6848 Toland Drive
6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4292 Woodhall Circle
4292 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful, updated, & FULLY furnished villa overlooking the 2nd fairway in Viera East Golf Community of Woodhall. Enjoy golf course views from large Florida room! Immaculate open floor-plan w/ huge master & amazing master closet.
1 of 23
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1780 Rocky Wood Circle
1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Viera West
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am

14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Brevard Avenue
93 Brevard Avenue, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3341 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 2020. 6 MONTHS MINUMUM. Stunning luxury condo building full luxury living fully furnished turn key. The condo is built to the highest quality standards, full marble floors and stunning layout for functionality and live-ability.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Huntington Lakes
1 Unit Available
1140 Serengeti Way
1140 Serengeti Way, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1706 sqft
Wonderful short term rental for 6 months. No less than 3 months. Conveniently located centrally to wherever you need to be. Open floor plan with updated kitchen with a large island, 3 nice sized bedrooms and an office/ den.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Deer Lakes
1 Unit Available
3491 Deer Lakes Drive
3491 Deer Lakes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1648 sqft
Corner, Fully Furnished Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with enclosed porch on a lake. This home can be leased from June 1 through December 31. Stay while you have your house built or vacation.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
960 Wildwood Drive
960 Wildwood Drive, Brevard County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2782 sqft
Located on a private preserve, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Suntree home in Summerwood is available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED, your choice. This beautiful property comes equipped with plenty of space for everyone with over 2700sf of living square footage.
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
3330 Nan Pablo Drive
3330 Nan Pablo Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1871 sqft
This gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath lakefront home has so much to offer! Beautiful, Open, Bright & Airy Living spaces in this home are so inviting! Split Floor Plan, Great Formal Dining Area and additional Dining Area off the Kitchen.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2714 Spur Drive
2714 Spur Dr, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1783 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED-LOREN COVE END UNIT! Come and see this 2 Bed plus FLEX Room, 2 Bath with 2-Car Garage Duplex unit. Open concept floor plan creates the perfect atmosphere for entertaining. Large Kitchen Island with plenty of seating.
Results within 10 miles of Viera West
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2625 S Atlantic Avenue
2625 South Atlantic Avenue, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
Available NOW! Can be 1 month! Easy on Your Budget is this 1/1 1st floor unit that can rent for 1 to 5 months.This Direct Ocean, side view is furnished and equipped. Located in South CB, a Quiet location with Beautiful Sunrises .
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Broadview Manor
1 Unit Available
139 Circle Drive
139 Circle Dr, Cocoa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Fully furnished home includes cable, water, lawn, and power. 3 month min rental agreement applicants pay $50 per person for full background check. Deposit of first and security if application is approved. NO PETS. Past evictions will not be approved.
