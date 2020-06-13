Apartment List
/
FL
/
vero beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
915 Jasmine Lane
915 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
South Beach Gem. Steps to beach & 4 great south beach restaurants. Sparkling clean. 3BR/2BA + den/office & enclosed Florida room. Shed for your beach stuff & bikes. Large yard with huge patio & grille for outside living.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4400 Highway A1A
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oceanfront views with pool. Available now for off season for $2500/mnth. Available for Booking 2021 Season! Top Floor with Beautiful views from the double balcony. Impact glass doors & windows, W & D in unit, Updated kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway Street
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern rental in desirable Vero Beach Country Club area! Kitchen w/ Granite counters,ss appl,unique wrap around breakfast bar. Stylish details include wainscoating,polished terrazzo floors, freshly painted interior and new vanities with granite .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
275 Date Palm Road
275 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This condo is the one you have been waiting for - nestled above the beautiful oaks & features stunning views of both bridges and the intracoastal waterway.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
755 Cypress Road
755 Cypress Road, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Booking for Season 2021, 3 month minimum, Beautifully renovated central beach home with separate cabana next to pool. Cabana and one guest room have Murphy Beds! Short walk to beach, shops, and dining!

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1 Sailfish Road
1 Sailfish Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3000 sqft
Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
900 Jasmine Lane
900 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
429 18th Street
429 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable 2BD/2BA corner unit in gated village within one and a half miles to the beach with restaurants and shops close by. New concrete block construction.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
427 18th Street
427 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Location, Location, Location! Gated enclave of villas & town homes one and a half miles to beautiful beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
835 18th Street
835 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Available now this 55+ unfurnished 2/2 Second floor Condo located in popular Villa Mar. It is a perfect condo to enjoy the pool this Summer! Located in the heart of the City of Vero Beach, and close to all shopping and restaurants.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
618 Live Oak Road
618 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2744 sqft
Central Beach Unfurnished Annual Pet Freindly, rental 2,744 Sq.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
935 E Causeway Boulevard
935 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
55+ Light, airy & spacious 4th floor condo w/small ocean view.Oversized living room & bedrooms have hurricane proof windows.MBR suite has closets galore.Louvered pocket doors close kitchen off from DR & LR.Breakfast nook & dining room.
City Guide for Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived.  It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market.  This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”

Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida:  Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts.  But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and  pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle.  Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition.  Baseball is still played – a lot! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vero Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vero Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Vero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 2 BedroomsVero Beach 2 BedroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVero Beach 3 BedroomsVero Beach 3 BedroomsVero Beach Apartments with Balcony
Vero Beach Apartments with BalconyVero Beach Apartments with GarageVero Beach Apartments with GarageVero Beach Apartments with GymVero Beach Apartments with GymVero Beach Apartments with ParkingVero Beach Apartments with ParkingVero Beach Apartments with PoolVero Beach Apartments with Pool
Vero Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerVero Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerVero Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVero Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVero Beach Furnished ApartmentsVero Beach Furnished ApartmentsVero Beach Luxury PlacesVero Beach Pet Friendly PlacesVero Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology