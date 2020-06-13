146 Apartments for rent in Vero Beach, FL with balcony
Vero Beach is somewhat unique among Florida beach towns because it “grew up” before the tourists arrived. It was a railroad town, and it had citrus groves, and the two became partners to get the fruit to market. This little village on the Treasure Coast is a gem, and offers a glimpse of an era before the “bling.”
Not that Vero Beach can’t hold its own with the upscale appeal of modern Florida: Nestled between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway, it has its share of mansions and shiny yachts. But, it’s also welcoming, laid-back and pretty, and its beaches are perfect for long walks as well as working on that tan. Riverside Park has a waterside trail with a perfect vantage point for watching the yachts glide by. For decades this was the home of the Dodgers training camp. No longer, but Holman Stadium doesn’t sit idle. Now a multi-sport training village, Vero Beach plays host to teams as varied as football clubs and cycling teams who utilize the facilities for practice as well as competition. Baseball is still played – a lot! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vero Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.