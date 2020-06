Amenities

Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool. (Pool has a safety net not shown) Private patio, in unit Washer/Dryer. Two month Minimum Furnished. Seasonal $2,500 Non Seasonal $1,700.00. Annual $1,350. No Pets.