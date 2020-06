Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Well maintained and secure building in the heart of Central Beach. Close to EVERYTHING beach side has to offer. Updated and spacious 2br/2ba, balcony, elevator, updated appliances and much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.