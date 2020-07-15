All apartments in Vero Beach
Vero Beach, FL
835 18th St Apt 409
835 18th St Apt 409

835 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

835 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Newest renovation at Villamar Condos. This spacious 2/2 is undergoing a transformation that is simple in design and elegance. Boasting new floors, new paint and a re-done kitchen. Be ready to soon, come June 15, be able to see the new open kitchen concept thanks to re-designing wall and cabinet space. This new beautiful kitchen will feature new lighting, countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Community amenities include a heated pool, well-kept grounds, shuffleboard courts, picnic area and gas grills for general use. Our large standalone clubhouse offers a full kitchen and generator for shelter in emergencies and a great place to meet and greet your friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 18th St Apt 409 have any available units?
835 18th St Apt 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vero Beach, FL.
What amenities does 835 18th St Apt 409 have?
Some of 835 18th St Apt 409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 18th St Apt 409 currently offering any rent specials?
835 18th St Apt 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 18th St Apt 409 pet-friendly?
No, 835 18th St Apt 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vero Beach.
Does 835 18th St Apt 409 offer parking?
No, 835 18th St Apt 409 does not offer parking.
Does 835 18th St Apt 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 18th St Apt 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 18th St Apt 409 have a pool?
Yes, 835 18th St Apt 409 has a pool.
Does 835 18th St Apt 409 have accessible units?
No, 835 18th St Apt 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 835 18th St Apt 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 18th St Apt 409 has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 18th St Apt 409 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 835 18th St Apt 409 has units with air conditioning.
