Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Your own slice of paradise! This beautifully updated, waterfront barrier island home on a canal is close to South Beach, shops and restaurants. The large covered screened lanai with heated pool overlooks the custom built loggia, the private boat dock with lift and the canal. This house is built for outdoor living and entertainment!