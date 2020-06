Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained. Relaxing screened lanai and heated pool will make it hard to decide whether stay home or go out.Utilities included on short term lease. Available July 27th through December 31st 2020