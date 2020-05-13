All apartments in Vero Beach
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:55 AM

1845 Robalo Drive

1845 Robalo Drive · (772) 777-0394
Location

1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach. This beautiful, well kept, 2BD/2BA, fully furnished, corner unit features updated bathrooms, bright and airy decor, fully equipped kitchen, clubhouse with a heated pool, kayak storage and an access to a boat dock. Overlooking canal, this unit is also offered as a short term rental for minimum of 90 days at $2500/ month.Please check documents tab for Condo rules and Regulations and Rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Robalo Drive have any available units?
1845 Robalo Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1845 Robalo Drive have?
Some of 1845 Robalo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Robalo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Robalo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Robalo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Robalo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vero Beach.
Does 1845 Robalo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Robalo Drive does offer parking.
Does 1845 Robalo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Robalo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Robalo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1845 Robalo Drive has a pool.
Does 1845 Robalo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1845 Robalo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Robalo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 Robalo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Robalo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Robalo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
