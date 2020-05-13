1845 Robalo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach. This beautiful, well kept, 2BD/2BA, fully furnished, corner unit features updated bathrooms, bright and airy decor, fully equipped kitchen, clubhouse with a heated pool, kayak storage and an access to a boat dock. Overlooking canal, this unit is also offered as a short term rental for minimum of 90 days at $2500/ month.Please check documents tab for Condo rules and Regulations and Rental application.