1845 Robalo Drive

Amenities
Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach. This beautiful, well kept, 2BD/2BA, fully furnished, corner unit features updated bathrooms, bright and airy decor, fully equipped kitchen, clubhouse with a heated pool, kayak storage and an access to a boat dock. Overlooking canal, this unit is also offered as a short term rental for minimum of 90 days at $2500/ month.Please check documents tab for Condo rules and Regulations and Rental application.