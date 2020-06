Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Great view from this 2nd floor condo overlooking golf course, large pool and lake. Views from all rooms, even kitchen. Conveniently situated near golf course, shopping, medical care, restaurants and only 2 1/2 miles to the beach. Community has 2 heated pools, tennis court and beautifully kept grounds.

RENTED for 2020 season.

3 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. AVAILABLE OFF SEASON FOR $1800/ MONTH.