Venice, FL
812 HARBOR DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

812 HARBOR DRIVE

812 Harbor Drive South · (941) 485-9602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Harbor Drive South, Venice, FL 34285
Golden Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
812 HARBOR DRIVE Available 04/01/21 2BR/2BA Venice Island Duplex Available April 2020 - Cozy duplex in the Golden Beach area. This 2 bedroom/2bath island duplex is close enough to walk to historic downtown Venice shopping and dining or take a walk to the beach. Recently updated with lovely furnishings and décor, it features open living/kitchen with the dining room just off the kitchen. This home is also close to the Venetian Waterway Park and is not too far from the Legacy Trail, a rails-to-trails project, making it the perfect location for walkers, joggers and bicyclists. It is available April 2021 as a one month rental.

*UPDATED 5/11/2020: DUE TO THE COVID19 HEALTH CONCERNS THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA EXTENDED THE BAN ON VACATION RENTALS INDEFINETELY. WHEN THE BAN HAS BEEN LIFTED AND WE LEARN MORE, WE WILL BEGIN UPDATING OUR LISTINGS FOR THE 2021 SEASON; RENTAL RATES AND LISTINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT (941) 485-9602.

(RLNE4478926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
812 HARBOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Venice, FL.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
Is 812 HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
812 HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 812 HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 812 HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 812 HARBOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 812 HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 HARBOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 812 HARBOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 812 HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 812 HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
