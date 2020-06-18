740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103

Amenities

Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in Venice. This condo will make a great location for your next vacation. The unit is spacious and well laid out with two lanai's, and comfortable, stylish furnishings and NO carpeting-flooring is wood or tile. If you must work while here there is a desk/office set up with WIFI laser printer available. The kitchen is compact and features slab granite counters and a breakfast bar, and water filtration system. The amenity package here is amazing-5 heated pools, clubhouse with full kitchen, fitness center, BBQ grill with outdoor dining, business center, library, huge meeting room, multiple tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball court, and shuffleboard. There is a challenging executive public golf course across the street. The community is constantly hosting fun events like wine tastings, beach parties, dinner parties, hobbies, arts and crafts, poker, mahjong, and bridge tournaments. All this fun is nestled along the lush tropical landscaping near the mangroves of Roberts Bay. You will also find yourself a very short drive to the beach. Why delay-call today for your time in the sun!



No Pets Allowed



