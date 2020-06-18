All apartments in Venice
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103

740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56 · (941) 328-8999
Location

740 White Pine Tree Rd 103 Bld 56, Venice, FL 34285
Bird Bay Golf Course

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Short term only (NOT AVAILABLE JAN THRU APRIL) ground floor, renovated 2/2 condo in resort community in Venice! - Short term only (not seasonal) Ground floor, two bedroom, two bathroom, nicely renovated condo in the resort community of Bird Bay, in Venice. This condo will make a great location for your next vacation. The unit is spacious and well laid out with two lanai's, and comfortable, stylish furnishings and NO carpeting-flooring is wood or tile. If you must work while here there is a desk/office set up with WIFI laser printer available. The kitchen is compact and features slab granite counters and a breakfast bar, and water filtration system. The amenity package here is amazing-5 heated pools, clubhouse with full kitchen, fitness center, BBQ grill with outdoor dining, business center, library, huge meeting room, multiple tennis courts, pickle ball courts, bocce ball court, and shuffleboard. There is a challenging executive public golf course across the street. The community is constantly hosting fun events like wine tastings, beach parties, dinner parties, hobbies, arts and crafts, poker, mahjong, and bridge tournaments. All this fun is nestled along the lush tropical landscaping near the mangroves of Roberts Bay. You will also find yourself a very short drive to the beach. Why delay-call today for your time in the sun!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5659434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 have any available units?
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 have?
Some of 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 pet-friendly?
No, 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 offer parking?
No, 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 does not offer parking.
Does 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 has a pool.
Does 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 have accessible units?
No, 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 White Pine Tree Rd. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
