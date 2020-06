Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool media room

Winter in Florida, this seasonal rental is available now through the 2021 Season. Enjoy Paradise in this 2 bed 2 bath condo on the island of Venice. This third floor unit has all the comforts of home, including washer and dryer in the unit as well as all the comforts of Paradise including a beautiful pool and recently renovated clubhouse. Everything Venice has to offer is within a block of this condo as it is near Venice Avenue strip of shops and restaurants and just a few steps from the Venice Little Theatre. Being on the island you are less than a half mile from our beaches and the complex is located on the intercoastal waterway that provides a beautiful backdrop for a stroll or bike ride on the waterway trail. Rental is limited to 3 month minimum.