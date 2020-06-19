All apartments in Venice
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE

1403 Auburn Lakes Circle · (941) 485-9602
Location

1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL 34292

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room. Excellent views of the lake from the glass-enclosed lanai. Large open living area leads to the dining/kitchen area. Master en suite with step in shower. The community offers a clubhouse with activities, community pool, fitness center, and with the magnificent, mature landscaping, the views are stunning. This unit is available June 1 as an annual rental (12 month lease required).

(RLNE5771702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE have any available units?
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE have?
Some of 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
