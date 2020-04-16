All apartments in Venice
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

104 PRESERVE PLACE

104 Preserve Place · (941) 468-0957
Location

104 Preserve Place, Venice, FL 34275

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
RENTED July-October 2020 & Feb-April 2021. Minimum 3 month lease required by HOA. 2006 built villa in in the Pinebrook Preserve in Nokomis. The pool is located directly just a across the street from the property offering plenty of lounge chairs and clubhouse. Guests have 2 areas to enjoy morning or evening beverages- a screened rear lanai or the front gated courtyard complete with corner to corner brick pavers. The kitchen has wood cabinets and granite counter tops plus a breakfast bar for 2. It's unique open location allows views of the great room/dining area and den. It comes fully equipped for your winter stay. A closet pantry is included along with surround sound music thru-out the interior. An electric built in wall fireplace is located in the great room area for the chilly nights. The interior laundry room is first entered from the 2 car garage area and can also serve as a "mud room". It provides a washer, dryer, a utility sink plus cabinets for storage. The master bedroom has a king bed, walk in closet and flat screen TV. It is also accented with a large bay window along with window seating and add'l storage. The master bath has double sinks and large walk in shower. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed. The rear lanai is mostly private other than a peek a boo view from neighbor. A fantastic location for your winter stay-Venice or Nokomis gulf beaches, close to golf, restaurants, shopping and Venice attractions. 12% bed tax not included. Cleaning Fee not included. Off season rent is $1800. Cleaning Fee $100 per departure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 PRESERVE PLACE have any available units?
104 PRESERVE PLACE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 PRESERVE PLACE have?
Some of 104 PRESERVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 PRESERVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
104 PRESERVE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 PRESERVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 104 PRESERVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 104 PRESERVE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 104 PRESERVE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 104 PRESERVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 PRESERVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 PRESERVE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 104 PRESERVE PLACE has a pool.
Does 104 PRESERVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 104 PRESERVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 PRESERVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 PRESERVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
