104 PRESERVE PLACE

Amenities
RENTED July-October 2020 & Feb-April 2021. Minimum 3 month lease required by HOA. 2006 built villa in in the Pinebrook Preserve in Nokomis. The pool is located directly just a across the street from the property offering plenty of lounge chairs and clubhouse. Guests have 2 areas to enjoy morning or evening beverages- a screened rear lanai or the front gated courtyard complete with corner to corner brick pavers. The kitchen has wood cabinets and granite counter tops plus a breakfast bar for 2. It's unique open location allows views of the great room/dining area and den. It comes fully equipped for your winter stay. A closet pantry is included along with surround sound music thru-out the interior. An electric built in wall fireplace is located in the great room area for the chilly nights. The interior laundry room is first entered from the 2 car garage area and can also serve as a "mud room". It provides a washer, dryer, a utility sink plus cabinets for storage. The master bedroom has a king bed, walk in closet and flat screen TV. It is also accented with a large bay window along with window seating and add'l storage. The master bath has double sinks and large walk in shower. Bedroom 2 has a queen bed. The rear lanai is mostly private other than a peek a boo view from neighbor. A fantastic location for your winter stay-Venice or Nokomis gulf beaches, close to golf, restaurants, shopping and Venice attractions. 12% bed tax not included. Cleaning Fee not included. Off season rent is $1800. Cleaning Fee $100 per departure