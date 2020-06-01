808 Falkirk Avenue

Amenities

Delightful 4 bedroom. 2 bathroom home located in the Brandon Valrico Hills Estates. This beautiful home features a spacious formal living room which is perfect for entertaining. Separate bonus room that can used as a gym, office, or playroom. Great family room located at the rear of the home provides a great area to unwind. Wonderful split floor plan features the master bedroom and bathroom on the east side of the home and has the secondary bedrooms and bathrooms located on the south and west sides of the home. Kitchen features granite counters tops, and a pass through window to the family room. Home has fabulous tile floors throughout. The large yard with deck area is perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Conveniently located near 301, I-4, SR 60 and Expressway.



