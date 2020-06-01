All apartments in Valrico
808 Falkirk Avenue
808 Falkirk Avenue

808 Falkirk Avenue
Location

808 Falkirk Avenue, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Amenities

Delightful 4 bedroom. 2 bathroom home located in the Brandon Valrico Hills Estates. This beautiful home features a spacious formal living room which is perfect for entertaining. Separate bonus room that can used as a gym, office, or playroom. Great family room located at the rear of the home provides a great area to unwind. Wonderful split floor plan features the master bedroom and bathroom on the east side of the home and has the secondary bedrooms and bathrooms located on the south and west sides of the home. Kitchen features granite counters tops, and a pass through window to the family room. Home has fabulous tile floors throughout. The large yard with deck area is perfect for relaxing with family and friends. Conveniently located near 301, I-4, SR 60 and Expressway.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Falkirk Avenue have any available units?
808 Falkirk Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 Falkirk Avenue have?
Some of 808 Falkirk Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Falkirk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 Falkirk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Falkirk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Falkirk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 808 Falkirk Avenue offer parking?
No, 808 Falkirk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 808 Falkirk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Falkirk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Falkirk Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 Falkirk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 Falkirk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 Falkirk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Falkirk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Falkirk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Falkirk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Falkirk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
