Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely single family 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, split plan home. Move in ready. Well maintained community. New Painting. New Appliances. New Washer & Dryer. House has a screened patio with cute backyard. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk in closet. Master bathroom has glass enclosed shower and separate tub.