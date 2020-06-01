All apartments in Valrico
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE

5306 Cedarshake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Cedarshake Lane, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this charming home in a gated Riverhills community. Home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. New Laminate wood flooring in the family room and bedroom. Don't miss out on this home come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have any available units?
5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have?
Some of 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE offers parking.
Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have a pool?
No, 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

