5306 Cedarshake Lane, Valrico, FL 33596 River Hills Masters
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this charming home in a gated Riverhills community. Home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. New Laminate wood flooring in the family room and bedroom. Don't miss out on this home come and see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have any available units?
5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE have?
Some of 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5306 CEDARSHAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.