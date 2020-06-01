All apartments in Valrico
4311 Brooke Drive

4311 Brooke Drive · No Longer Available
Valrico
Apartments with Move-in Specials
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
1 Bedrooms
Location

4311 Brooke Drive, Valrico, FL 33594
Buckhorn Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,125 sf home is located in Valrico, FL. This home features tiled floors and hardwood floors each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4311 Brooke Drive have any available units?
4311 Brooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 4311 Brooke Drive have?
Some of 4311 Brooke Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Brooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Brooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Brooke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 Brooke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4311 Brooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Brooke Drive offers parking.
Does 4311 Brooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 Brooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Brooke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4311 Brooke Drive has a pool.
Does 4311 Brooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 4311 Brooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Brooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 Brooke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 Brooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 Brooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

