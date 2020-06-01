All apartments in Valrico
Valrico, FL
3430 Dragon View Court
3430 Dragon View Court

3430 Dragon View Court
Valrico
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

3430 Dragon View Court, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, townhome has 1,408 Sq Ft of living space and is in the gated community of Kings Mill in Valrico area. This home features a combined living room and dining room. The flooring includes wall-to-wall carpet and ceramic tile. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances include refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a second full bathroom with a bath and shower combination. Many extras include washer and dryer, mini blinds, and ceiling fans. This community has a community pool. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. HOA is 10 business days to approve- $65 per adult. Washer and Dryer are for tenants convenience only the owner will not repair or replace.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 Dragon View Court have any available units?
3430 Dragon View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3430 Dragon View Court have?
Some of 3430 Dragon View Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 Dragon View Court currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Dragon View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Dragon View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 Dragon View Court is pet friendly.
Does 3430 Dragon View Court offer parking?
No, 3430 Dragon View Court does not offer parking.
Does 3430 Dragon View Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 Dragon View Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Dragon View Court have a pool?
Yes, 3430 Dragon View Court has a pool.
Does 3430 Dragon View Court have accessible units?
No, 3430 Dragon View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Dragon View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 Dragon View Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Dragon View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 Dragon View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
