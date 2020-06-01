3430 Dragon View Court

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, townhome has 1,408 Sq Ft of living space and is in the gated community of Kings Mill in Valrico area. This home features a combined living room and dining room. The flooring includes wall-to-wall carpet and ceramic tile. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances include refrigerator, flat top range, dishwasher, and microwave. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a second full bathroom with a bath and shower combination. Many extras include washer and dryer, mini blinds, and ceiling fans. This community has a community pool. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. HOA is 10 business days to approve- $65 per adult. Washer and Dryer are for tenants convenience only the owner will not repair or replace.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



