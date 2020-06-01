All apartments in Valrico
3412 Eastmonte Drive

3412 Eastmonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Eastmonte Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
Eastmonte

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
AMAZING VALRICO POOL HOME Elegant and stunning, but comfortable is the best ways to describe this beautiful home. The remodel spared no expense in this home. Open kitchen design with a built-in desk, large island with breakfast bar, over-sized cabinets, and stainless-steel appliances. The master suite needs to be seen'and the master bath needs to be experienced. Covered patio and pool area are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Truly Special property!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Eastmonte Drive have any available units?
3412 Eastmonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3412 Eastmonte Drive have?
Some of 3412 Eastmonte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Eastmonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Eastmonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Eastmonte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Eastmonte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Eastmonte Drive offer parking?
No, 3412 Eastmonte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Eastmonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Eastmonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Eastmonte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3412 Eastmonte Drive has a pool.
Does 3412 Eastmonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Eastmonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Eastmonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Eastmonte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 Eastmonte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 Eastmonte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
