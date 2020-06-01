3102 PARTRIDGE POINT TRAIL

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom home in Twin Lakes with access to community features such as a 15 acre park, community swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts. The home features a spacious split bedroom floorplan with separate formal living, formal dining, and family rooms. The master suite features his/her walk in closets, a garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, and dual sinks. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, a large closet pantry, and breakfast bar. The 3 other bedrooms are tucked away on the other side of the house along with a jack/jill bath and a pool bath with it's own rear entry door. ($25 monthly discount for 2 year lease)