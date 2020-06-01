All apartments in Valrico
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE

2954 Hickory Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2954 Hickory Grove Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
Twin Lakes of Brandon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 2954 Hickory Grove Dr and the highly desirable community of Twin Lakes! This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms and hallway bath towards the front of the home, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space as well as space for a dining table, master bedroom suite towards the back of the home with en-suite bathroom. Upstairs you'll find the perfect space for someone who needs a bit of privacy with a bedroom, full bathroom, and living room! Beat the Florida heat in your screen enclosed pool! This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near highly desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. So don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
