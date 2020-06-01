2954 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to 2954 Hickory Grove Dr and the highly desirable community of Twin Lakes! This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts an open floor plan, 2 bedrooms and hallway bath towards the front of the home, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space as well as space for a dining table, master bedroom suite towards the back of the home with en-suite bathroom. Upstairs you'll find the perfect space for someone who needs a bit of privacy with a bedroom, full bathroom, and living room! Beat the Florida heat in your screen enclosed pool! This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near highly desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. So don't delay!