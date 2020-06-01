All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2614 Queen Alberta Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2614 Queen Alberta Dr
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:35 AM

2614 Queen Alberta Dr

2614 Queen Alberta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2614 Queen Alberta Drive, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Call Chris Skoff at 727.260.3208. This 4/2/2 is what you've been looking for! Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar overlooking large living room. Three way split floor plan, volume ceilings, faux wood blinds, Garden Tub and separate shower in Master Suite. Washer & dryer included. Lowest rent for a 4 bedroom in Buckhorn Preserve. Close to restaurants & shopping. Within walking distance to Mulrennan Middle School. This home will be available on the 4th of January

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Queen Alberta Dr have any available units?
2614 Queen Alberta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 2614 Queen Alberta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Queen Alberta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Queen Alberta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Queen Alberta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2614 Queen Alberta Dr offer parking?
No, 2614 Queen Alberta Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2614 Queen Alberta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 Queen Alberta Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Queen Alberta Dr have a pool?
No, 2614 Queen Alberta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Queen Alberta Dr have accessible units?
No, 2614 Queen Alberta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Queen Alberta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Queen Alberta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Queen Alberta Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Queen Alberta Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa