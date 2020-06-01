2614 Queen Alberta Dr

Amenities

Call Chris Skoff at 727.260.3208. This 4/2/2 is what you've been looking for! Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar overlooking large living room. Three way split floor plan, volume ceilings, faux wood blinds, Garden Tub and separate shower in Master Suite. Washer & dryer included. Lowest rent for a 4 bedroom in Buckhorn Preserve. Close to restaurants & shopping. Within walking distance to Mulrennan Middle School. This home will be available on the 4th of January