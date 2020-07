Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool

TOWNHOME LOCATED IN THE GATED KINGS MILL COMMUNITY! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN AND ENJOY. LOTS OF ROOM WITH THIS HOME AND HAS A DEN AREA UPSTAIRS GREAT FOR SECOND LIVING AREA. KITCHEN FEATURES: GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WOOD CABINETS AND DINING AREA WITH A VIEW OF THE COVERED LANAI. COMMUNITY POOL FOR YOU TO RELAX AND ENJOY. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING: RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND EXPRESSWAYS.