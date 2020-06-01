All apartments in Valrico
2213 Parkwood Dr
2213 Parkwood Dr

2213 Parkwood Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
Location

2213 Parkwood Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
STOP LOOKING! This 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage POOL home in a highly sought after Valrico community has it all. A spacious open kitchen with all STAINLESS APPLIANCES, pantry breakfast bar, gorgeous white WOOD CABINETS, eat-in breakfast area and GRANITE COUNTER TOPS all open to the family room with stone FIREPLACE and built in shelving. Plenty of room for entertaining as you walk outside the double sliding glass doors onto the HUGE SCREENED LANAI with SPARKLING BLUE POOL and oversized FENCED BACK YARD. Need a place to park you boat or RV? This yard has it. Separate FORMAL LIVING ROOM gives you the perfect space for a sitting room. Master suite with new laminate wood floors and private bathroom. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM is oversized with extra cabinets for storage and a wash sink. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED in rent. ACCEPTING PETS with approval. Ideally located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, A+ schools, and parks, and still within minutes from MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, and Brandon Town Center. Do not miss your chance to live in this delightful home and be part of a wonderful community! This one will not last.

Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.

To view our other available listings and info visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Parkwood Dr have any available units?
2213 Parkwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2213 Parkwood Dr have?
Some of 2213 Parkwood Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Parkwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Parkwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Parkwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Parkwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Parkwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Parkwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2213 Parkwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Parkwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Parkwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Parkwood Dr has a pool.
Does 2213 Parkwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2213 Parkwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Parkwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Parkwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Parkwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Parkwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
