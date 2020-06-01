220 HARDCASTLE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

This is a great floor plan with bedrooms upstairs. There is a large kitchen open to the dining room. Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range and microwave. There are plenty of oak cabinets, lots of counter space. There is all new vinyl flooring thoughout. Ceiling fans and lighting fixtures throughout. This home is very bright with plenty of windows. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a roomy master bath with garden tub. There is a separate launder room located upstairs, very convenient. The community has a community pool. There is plenty of shopping and a number of new restaurants in the area.