Valrico, FL
220 HARDCASTLE PLACE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

220 HARDCASTLE PLACE

220 Hardcastle Place · No Longer Available
Location

220 Hardcastle Place, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This is a great floor plan with bedrooms upstairs. There is a large kitchen open to the dining room. Appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, range and microwave. There are plenty of oak cabinets, lots of counter space. There is all new vinyl flooring thoughout. Ceiling fans and lighting fixtures throughout. This home is very bright with plenty of windows. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a roomy master bath with garden tub. There is a separate launder room located upstairs, very convenient. The community has a community pool. There is plenty of shopping and a number of new restaurants in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE have any available units?
220 HARDCASTLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE have?
Some of 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
220 HARDCASTLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE offer parking?
No, 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE has a pool.
Does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 HARDCASTLE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

