Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:33 AM

2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE

2143 Golden Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2143 Golden Oak Lane, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully updated townhome in Valrico’s Oak Valley is move-in ready! Newer appliances, new fixtures, and new window treatments give this home a modern facelift. Ceramic tile flows throughout the home’s lower level. A half bath is tucked under the stairs for added convenience. In the kitchen, you’ll find a full appliance suite, upgraded lighting, and even a wine chiller! Upstairs, both of the home’s bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, carpet, fans, and walk-in closets. Enjoy the community’s green space just off the screened lanai.

Oak Valley sits across from a Publix, Ross, and restaurants and is just seconds from Hwy 60 making your commute a breeze. Enjoy maintenance-free living with all the lawn care is taken care of for you. This home won’t last long. If you want it, see it now because tomorrow it will be gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE have any available units?
2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE have?
Some of 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

