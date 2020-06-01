2143 GOLDEN OAK LANE

Amenities

This beautifully updated townhome in Valrico’s Oak Valley is move-in ready! Newer appliances, new fixtures, and new window treatments give this home a modern facelift. Ceramic tile flows throughout the home’s lower level. A half bath is tucked under the stairs for added convenience. In the kitchen, you’ll find a full appliance suite, upgraded lighting, and even a wine chiller! Upstairs, both of the home’s bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, carpet, fans, and walk-in closets. Enjoy the community’s green space just off the screened lanai.



Oak Valley sits across from a Publix, Ross, and restaurants and is just seconds from Hwy 60 making your commute a breeze. Enjoy maintenance-free living with all the lawn care is taken care of for you. This home won’t last long. If you want it, see it now because tomorrow it will be gone!