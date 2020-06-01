All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2119 Shady Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2119 Shady Oaks Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2119 Shady Oaks Drive

2119 Shady Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2119 Shady Oaks Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home! Plenty of land for boats, Rv's and other toys! Entering the front doors you will feel the warmth and coziness of this home. Plenty of natural lighting entering the home making it feel grand and spacious. Enjoy this fabulous kitchen with an island, perfect for all your cooking needs. After a long day relaxing in your grand living-room has never been easier. Enjoy a warm fireplace for the cold Florida winters! Out-doors paradise with a full screened rear porch, large trees and peacefulness! Don't miss your opportunity to own your dream home.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Shady Oaks Drive have any available units?
2119 Shady Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 2119 Shady Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Shady Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Shady Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 Shady Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2119 Shady Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 2119 Shady Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2119 Shady Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Shady Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Shady Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 2119 Shady Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2119 Shady Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2119 Shady Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Shady Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 Shady Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2119 Shady Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2119 Shady Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa