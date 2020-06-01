All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 135 Pioneer Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
135 Pioneer Ln
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

135 Pioneer Ln

135 Pioneer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

135 Pioneer Lane, Valrico, FL 33594
Strawberry Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Mobile Home - Property Id: 206833

A "must see!" This beautiful, fully remodeled home, is situated on a spacious corner lot in beautiful Strawberry Ridge Park. The home boasts an additional 250 sq ft sunroom and separate screen porch, a covered driveway, utility room with washer and dryer, irrigated yard, new kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans in every room and hardwood floors throughout.

Strawberry Ridge is a 55+ community located just outside Tampa, where you'll be able to pursue an active retirement lifestyle in a safe, neighborly, and affordable residential setting. Park amenities include: 2 separate, spectacular clubhouses, 2 heated swimming pools (one indoor and one outdoor), Tennis courts, health and fitness center, woodworking shop, ceramics studio, close to 900 homes and tons of scheduled activities.

The home is currently unfurnished. Requested rent is $500 monthly plus Lot and Utilities. Inquire for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206833
Property Id 206833

(RLNE5480868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Pioneer Ln have any available units?
135 Pioneer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 135 Pioneer Ln have?
Some of 135 Pioneer Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Pioneer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
135 Pioneer Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Pioneer Ln pet-friendly?
No, 135 Pioneer Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 135 Pioneer Ln offer parking?
No, 135 Pioneer Ln does not offer parking.
Does 135 Pioneer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Pioneer Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Pioneer Ln have a pool?
Yes, 135 Pioneer Ln has a pool.
Does 135 Pioneer Ln have accessible units?
No, 135 Pioneer Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Pioneer Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Pioneer Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Pioneer Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Pioneer Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 Bedroom ApartmentsValrico 2 Bedroom Apartments
Valrico 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa