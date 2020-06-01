135 Pioneer Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Mobile Home - Property Id: 206833



A "must see!" This beautiful, fully remodeled home, is situated on a spacious corner lot in beautiful Strawberry Ridge Park. The home boasts an additional 250 sq ft sunroom and separate screen porch, a covered driveway, utility room with washer and dryer, irrigated yard, new kitchen and bathrooms, ceiling fans in every room and hardwood floors throughout.



Strawberry Ridge is a 55+ community located just outside Tampa, where you'll be able to pursue an active retirement lifestyle in a safe, neighborly, and affordable residential setting. Park amenities include: 2 separate, spectacular clubhouses, 2 heated swimming pools (one indoor and one outdoor), Tennis courts, health and fitness center, woodworking shop, ceramics studio, close to 900 homes and tons of scheduled activities.



The home is currently unfurnished. Requested rent is $500 monthly plus Lot and Utilities. Inquire for more details.

