Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:17 PM

4815 RIVERTON DRIVE

4815 Riverton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Riverton Drive, University, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Location! Location! Perfect Location 2 minutes from UCF and Walmart. Well maintainted 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home with scenic outdoor views. Include a great floor plan, double paned windows, new air conditioner, new rood, gas stove, gas hot water heater, beauty screened view backyard with overlooks trees, a great sized kitchen. Partly furnished. Close to UCF, Siemens, Research Park and easy get to the 417 too. Come see as this might just be the perfect home you have been waiting for. It will be cleaning up after the tenants move out. Owner is the listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE have any available units?
4815 RIVERTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4815 RIVERTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4815 RIVERTON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
