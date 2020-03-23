4815 RIVERTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Perfect Location 2 minutes from UCF and Walmart. Well maintainted 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home with scenic outdoor views. Include a great floor plan, double paned windows, new air conditioner, new rood, gas stove, gas hot water heater, beauty screened view backyard with overlooks trees, a great sized kitchen. Partly furnished. Close to UCF, Siemens, Research Park and easy get to the 417 too. Come see as this might just be the perfect home you have been waiting for. It will be cleaning up after the tenants move out. Owner is the listing agent.