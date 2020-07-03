All apartments in University
4641 RIVERTON DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

4641 RIVERTON DRIVE

4641 Riverton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4641 Riverton Drive, University, FL 32817

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Orlando Rental Home located in the Community of University Pines. Conveniently located minutes from the 417, Research Park, Waterford Lakes, Great Shopping and Dining. This 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath features a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, as well as a Kitchen/Family room combo. All 4 Bedrooms are on the 2nd Floor. Home also offers a 2 Car Garage, Inside Utility Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Built-in Butlers Pantry with Desk, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, NEWER AC UNIT, ROOF, BLINDS, and RENOVATED BATHROOMS. The Master Suite features Double Vanities, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, and Walk-in Closet. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Washer, and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE have any available units?
4641 RIVERTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4641 RIVERTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4641 RIVERTON DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

