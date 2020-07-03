4641 RIVERTON DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious Orlando Rental Home located in the Community of University Pines. Conveniently located minutes from the 417, Research Park, Waterford Lakes, Great Shopping and Dining. This 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath features a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, as well as a Kitchen/Family room combo. All 4 Bedrooms are on the 2nd Floor. Home also offers a 2 Car Garage, Inside Utility Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Built-in Butlers Pantry with Desk, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, NEWER AC UNIT, ROOF, BLINDS, and RENOVATED BATHROOMS. The Master Suite features Double Vanities, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, and Walk-in Closet. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Washer, and Dryer.