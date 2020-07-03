4641 RIVERTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Orlando Rental Home located in the Community of University Pines. Conveniently located minutes from the 417, Research Park, Waterford Lakes, Great Shopping and Dining. This 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath features a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, as well as a Kitchen/Family room combo. All 4 Bedrooms are on the 2nd Floor. Home also offers a 2 Car Garage, Inside Utility Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Built-in Butlers Pantry with Desk, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, NEWER AC UNIT, ROOF, BLINDS, and RENOVATED BATHROOMS. The Master Suite features Double Vanities, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, and Walk-in Closet. Appliances included are: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Washer, and Dryer.