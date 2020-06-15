4331 Pebblestone Court

Amenities

3/2 Home In Regency Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in Regency Park community of East Orlando off Lake Price Drive and Tanner Road. There is a total of 2,256 square feet, with 1,832 square feet under air conditioning. Tile flooring throughout home with a formal living room in the front, which could be used as a dining room, with another family room off of the kitchen. There is also a den that can be closed off for use as a private office. Stainless steel appliances and includes washer and dryer in kitchen nook closet. The home has split bedroom plan with the master on one side of the family room. The master bath has double sinks, garden tub and shower. The back yard is fenced-in. Community does have a pool and tennis court.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219



