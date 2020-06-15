All apartments in University
4331 Pebblestone Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4331 Pebblestone Court

4331 Pebblestone Court · (407) 896-1200 ext. 219
Location

4331 Pebblestone Court, University, FL 32826
Sanctuary

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4331 Pebblestone Court · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2 Home In Regency Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in Regency Park community of East Orlando off Lake Price Drive and Tanner Road. There is a total of 2,256 square feet, with 1,832 square feet under air conditioning. Tile flooring throughout home with a formal living room in the front, which could be used as a dining room, with another family room off of the kitchen. There is also a den that can be closed off for use as a private office. Stainless steel appliances and includes washer and dryer in kitchen nook closet. The home has split bedroom plan with the master on one side of the family room. The master bath has double sinks, garden tub and shower. The back yard is fenced-in. Community does have a pool and tennis court.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

(RLNE5802685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Pebblestone Court have any available units?
4331 Pebblestone Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4331 Pebblestone Court have?
Some of 4331 Pebblestone Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Pebblestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Pebblestone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Pebblestone Court pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Pebblestone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 4331 Pebblestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 4331 Pebblestone Court does offer parking.
Does 4331 Pebblestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4331 Pebblestone Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Pebblestone Court have a pool?
Yes, 4331 Pebblestone Court has a pool.
Does 4331 Pebblestone Court have accessible units?
No, 4331 Pebblestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Pebblestone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Pebblestone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 Pebblestone Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4331 Pebblestone Court has units with air conditioning.
