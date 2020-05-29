2750 University Acres Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath pool home with bonus room in the gated community of University Acres. The home has a split floor plan, formal living, dining and family rooms. The bonus room could be 5th bedroom or great office/nursery. Hardwood floors! The kitchen has wood cabinets, a closet pantry, raised counter tops that can accommodate bar stool seating and equipped with all the appliances. The cozy breakfast nook overlooks the lanai and the large, screened pool. Large master bath has dual sinks and vanity area with a pencil drawer. THREE car garage! Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Lawn and Pool Maintenance is included. This community is located near major employers such as the University of Central Florida, Siemens and Lockheed Martin. Close to SR 417, SR 408, University Blvd. and N. Alafaya Trail. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,215, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,215, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.